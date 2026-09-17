Grab your costumes and treat bags for The Collection's beloved Candy Crawl. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat their way through The Collection, visiting participating merchants for candy and Halloween spirit.

No RSVP is required to join the fun, but guests won't want to miss out on the Candy Crawl treat map. Sign up for The Collection's email newsletter by Oct. 26 to get the map straight to your inbox and plan your route through the merchant stops. Join The Collection Insiders here: https://thecollectionrp.com/visit/#loop

The fun doesn’t end with the candy crawl. Guests are also invited to head over to Collection Park for an afternoon of music and magic for the Glow Party in the Park. Strike a pose at Selfie Booth 805, dance to tunes spun by Ventura DJ and capture the moment through photo ops with the Spellbound Sisters — the perfect way to add extra fun to your Halloween outing.

Plus, fill those treat bags up even more with treats and activities hosted by the Oxnard Police Activities League, YMCA of Camarillo, First 5 of Ventura County and Scouting America, Ventura County Council.

