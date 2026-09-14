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California Native Plant Sale & Gardening Classes

California Native Plant Sale & Gardening Classes

Fall is for planting — and the season's best excuse to garden smarter, not harder. Calleguas Municipal Water District has teamed up with the UC Master Gardeners of Ventura County for a Shop & Learn event featuring a native plant sale, expert-led classes, and water-saving tips. Come find your next favorite plant and discover just how easy — and beautiful — a water-wise landscape can be.

This is a rain-or-shine event! All plants are 1-gallon and $15 each, while supplies last. Cash or check only.

Proceeds benefit the Master Gardeners of Ventura County and support the free gardening education and resources they provide to the community.

Free landscaping classes begin at 9:30 AM and include Plant Smart from the Start and Caring for Your Drought-Tolerant Garden.

Calleguas Municipal Water District
Plants are $15 each.
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Calleguas Municipal Water District
(805)579-7174
mschneider@calleguas.com
Calleguas.com/WUE
Calleguas Municipal Water District
2100 Olsen Dr.
Thousand Oaks, California 93610
(805)579-7174
mschneider@calleguas.com
Calleguas.com/WUE