CA Native Plant Sale hosted by the UC Master Gardeners of Ventura County

The UC Master Gardeners of Ventura County, in partnership with Calleguas Municipal Water District, will host their annual California Native Plant Sale on Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, at Calleguas Municipal Water District in Thousand Oaks.

Fall is the perfect time to plant California natives so they can become established with the help of winter rains. All proceeds support the free gardening classes and community programs offered by the UC Master Gardeners of Ventura County.

