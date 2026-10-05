C.A.R.E.4Paws & Pours at the Gatehouse at Bien Nacido

Join us at the Gatehouse at Bien Nacido in Santa Maria for a pawsitively inspiring gathering! Enjoy wonderful wine, live music by Brody Wink and delicious food from Danny’s Pizza food truck. Visit with our team to learn about C.A.R.E.4Paws’ work to improve pet family welfare on the Central Coast. Our friendraiser is free to attend, and well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome to join the fun. Plus, Bien Nacido will donate 10% of all sales from Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25 to C.A.R.E.4Paws, so you can support pets and their people simply by stopping by anytime over the weekend!