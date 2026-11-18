Boogie for our Bodies
Boogie for our Bodies
We've never backed down from a fight, and we won't start now.
Join us for Boogie for Our Bodies 2026, a y2k themed disco at the Wildcat Lounge. Dance out your stress, recharge your activist battery, and gear up for the year ahead with likeminded friends.
We will have a great DJ and dancing. There will also be a raffle, costume contest, and more.
Please note this venue is 21+. We encourage attendees to dress up in their most 2000's coded attire (looking at you millennials)! Come get funky for our fundamental rights!
Wildcat Lounge
25
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 21 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund
805-722-4690
gracie.gabby@ppcentralcoast.org
Wildcat Lounge
15 W Ortega St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101Santa Barbara , California 93101
(805) 687-0766