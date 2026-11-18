We've never backed down from a fight, and we won't start now.

Join us for Boogie for Our Bodies 2026, a y2k themed disco at the Wildcat Lounge. Dance out your stress, recharge your activist battery, and gear up for the year ahead with likeminded friends.

We will have a great DJ and dancing. There will also be a raffle, costume contest, and more.

Please note this venue is 21+. We encourage attendees to dress up in their most 2000's coded attire (looking at you millennials)! Come get funky for our fundamental rights!

