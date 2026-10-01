This solo, a deeply autobiographical journey, traces the artist’s childhood shaped by military circus training and joining Cirque du Soleil at nine. This is a story about the journey from obedience to owning one's own body and voice. Winner of Namba Performing Arts Space's 2026 SPLASH Award, Body As An Archive is showing at 8 pm on Friday, October 16th at NAMBA. The show opens with a nine-year-old girl making her premiere with Cirque du Soleil before tracing backward to a four-year-old child mesmerized by a contortion act at her uncle’s wedding, the moment that pulled her into a brutal military-style circus system. Training becomes both home and battlefield, where discipline is shaped through repetition, pain, and control. Part confession, part endurance ritual, the piece moves from obedience and survival toward the reclaiming of the body, the voice, and ultimately, her own artistry. Tickets are $20 online at NambaArts.com or $25 at the door at 47 So Oak St. Ventura.