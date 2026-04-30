Bach Mass in B minor Concert

Join us this weekend for a truly unforgettable musical event— our season finale performances of Bach’s Mass in B Minor.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in choral music, this monumental work represents the culmination of Bach’s life and artistry. Experiencing it live is rare; experiencing it under these circumstances is extraordinary.

Your ticket also includes an insightful pre-concert lecture led by Maestro Conor Whalen.

Performance Dates & Times

🗓️ Saturday, May 2

⦁ Pre-concert lecture at 5:00pm

⦁ Concert at 6:00 PM

🗓️ Sunday, May 3

⦁ Pre-concert lecture at 2:00pm

⦁ Concert at 3:00 PM

Location

📍Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks, California

Tickets

🎟️ General Admission: $30

🎟️ Senior/Active Military: $25

🎟️ Students: $10

Order your tickets today (also for purchase at the venue):

🌐 ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com/season