Bach Mass in B minor Concert
Bach Mass in B minor Concert
Join us this weekend for a truly unforgettable musical event— our season finale performances of Bach’s Mass in B Minor.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in choral music, this monumental work represents the culmination of Bach’s life and artistry. Experiencing it live is rare; experiencing it under these circumstances is extraordinary.
Your ticket also includes an insightful pre-concert lecture led by Maestro Conor Whalen.
Performance Dates & Times
🗓️ Saturday, May 2
⦁ Pre-concert lecture at 5:00pm
⦁ Concert at 6:00 PM
🗓️ Sunday, May 3
⦁ Pre-concert lecture at 2:00pm
⦁ Concert at 3:00 PM
Location
📍Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks, California
Tickets
🎟️ General Admission: $30
🎟️ Senior/Active Military: $25
🎟️ Students: $10
Order your tickets today (also for purchase at the venue):
🌐 ConejoValleyChoralSociety.com/season