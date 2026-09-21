Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara/Ventura County Chapter Celebrates National Philanthropy Day

The Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara/Ventura County Chapter (AFP) is celebrating National Philanthropy Day on November 12, when it will pay tribute to individuals, organizations, and businesses who give their time and resources for the enrichment and benefit of our local communities. Held nationally across the country since 1987, the local National Philanthropy Day will be celebrated with a reception and dinner at the Rincon Beach Club (3811 Santa Claus Lane) in Carpinteria from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Awards will be given to the Philanthropist of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Youth in Philanthropy and other community-minded individuals and institutions. For tickets, a list of honorees and more information, go to https://community.afpnet.org/afpsbv/events/npd.