Artist walkthrough of Aquean
Artist walkthrough of Aquean
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host an artist walkthrough of Aquean at 12:30 p.m. on May 16, 2026, followed by book signings with artists David Ellis and Larry Vigon. This evocative multimedia exhibition explores time, tides, and transformation through paintings, photographs, video, and mixed media that examine the sea as both subject and metaphor. Highlights include Ellis’s Lobospheres: The Lost Souls of Point Lobos, a 20-year photographic exploration of wave-carved forms, and Vigon’s Flotsam & Jetsam, an immersive body of paintings, prints, found objects, linocuts, video, and dimensional collages. Visit sbmm.org for details.
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
8054565865
info@sbmm.org
Artist Group Info
hbehrens@sbmm.org
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
113 Harbor Way, Ste. 190Santa Barbara, California 93109
8054565865
info@sbmm.org