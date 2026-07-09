Arroyo Burro Beach Cleanup

Show the beach some love! Join Explore Ecology for a cleanup on the 2nd Sunday of every month at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at beautiful Arroyo Burro Beach. Meet in front of the Watershed Resource Center (blue building) to sign in.

You are welcome to bring your own clean up supplies or use ours. Cleanups will be self-guided and can include the beach, the parking lot, or the open spaces surrounding Arroyo Burro.

Be sure to visit the Watershed Resource Center during cleanup hours to see interactive displays about local watersheds from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Participants will receive a coupon for a free cup of chowder from the Santa Barbara Shellfish Co.

Community service volunteer hours are available for this fun outdoor volunteer opportunity.

There’s no need to RSVP- you can just show up. We can’t wait to see you there!