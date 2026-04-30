Positive Results Comedy Tour stops at The Santa Maria Civic Theater on Friday May 8th, 2026

Stand-up comedian Annie Elizabeth is hitting the road for her debut national touring show — and she’s doing it while undergoing breast cancer treatment. The Positive Results Comedy Tour comes to The Santa Maria Civic Theater, 1660 N McClelland St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 on Friday May 8th at 7:30 PM.

Annie Elizabeth is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for sharp, personal, and darkly funny storytelling. Her debut tour takes its name from the kind of news no one wants to get — and turns it into an evening of comedy that is equal parts gutsy and hilarious.

A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — one of the leading organizations in the fight Annie is waging both on stage and in her own life. Annie is passionate about giving back to the cancer research that is currently saving her life.

Tickets are available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annie-elizabeth-presents-positive-results-comedy-tour-tickets-1986960944673?aff=oddtdtcreator