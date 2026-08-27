Annabelle Gurwitch Featured Talk and Reception

Join us for a featured talk and reception with New York Times bestselling author Annabelle Gurwitch on Thursday, September 24 at 5:30 pm at New Beginnings Collaborative Center (530 East Montecito Street, Suite 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93103).

Annabelle Gurwitch is a New York Times Bestselling author, actress, and patient advocate known for her wit, warmth, and candor. She is the author of six memoirs whose writing has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and New Yorker Magazine amongst other publications.

Annabelle has a long association with New Beginnings, having been a dedicated activist in support of housing the underserved and providing mental health services for marginalized members of our community.

Her most recent memoir, The End of My Life is Killing Me, The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker, published in March 2026, is a national bestseller. Annabelle shares her coping strategies and how she cultivates joy even in her darkest hours with both hilarity and heartfelt insights.

Annabelle and her book have been featured on Fresh Air with Terry Gross, AARP Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times and most recently on All Things Considered on NPR.



Tickets are $50 and include: wine and appetizers, plus a signed copy of Annabelle's new memoir The End of My Life is Killing Me, The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker.