An Important Conversation: Advance Care Planning in English & Spanish

Join us for An Important Conversation: Advance Care Planning

The ACP will take place in two parts. In part 1, you will learn about what Advance Care Planning (ACP) is, its importance, and how it can help us in the future. In part 2 of the workshop, program volunteers will assist you in reviewing your document to ensure it is legally and properly written. A Notary Public will be available for FREE to notarize your document.

This event will be bilingual (Spanish)

Save the Date and Join Us:

Thursday, July 9th & Thursday, July 16th

9:30AM - 11:00AM

1900 State St. Suite B (Training Center)

In Person

Participants should attend BOTH parts of the workshop unless they are updating an old document.

To RSVP, please call (805) 456-4665 or email CommunityACP@hospiceofsb.org.

(805)456-4665

Acompáñenos en una conversación importante: Planificación Anticipada de la Atención

La Planificación Anticipada de la Atención (ACP, por sus siglas en inglés) se llevará a cabo en dos partes. En la primera parte, usted aprenderá qué es la Planificación Anticipada de la Atención (ACP), su importancia y cómo puede ayudarnos en el futuro. En la segunda parte del taller, los voluntarios del programa le asistirán en la revisión de su documento para asegurar que esté redactado de manera legal y correcta. Un Notario Público estará disponible GRATUITAMENTE para certificar su documento.

Este evento será bilingüe (español)

Reserve la fecha y acompáñenos:

Jueves, 9 de Julio y Jueves, 16 de Julio

9:30 a. m. - 11:00 a. M.

1900 State St., Suite B (Centro de Capacitación)

En persona

Los participantes deben asistir a AMBAS partes del taller, a menos que estén actualizando un documento antiguo.

Para confirmar su asistencia, por favor llame al (805) 456-4665 o envíe un correo electrónico a CommunityACP@hospiceofsb.org.

(805) 456-4665

