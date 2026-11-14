All About Santa - the classic Rudie-DeCarlo holiday musical – perfect for the whole family

“An afternoon of theatre magic in which audience participation and brotherly love pave the way for another happy yuletide season!” LA Splash Magazine.

It’s the timeless Rudie-DeCarlo musical comedy ALL ABOUT SANTA. Where has Santa gone? And how can the inhabitants of the North Pole save the spirit of the holidays from the diabolical machinations of an all-too-commercial world? Complete with perky elves, zany inventors, toy soldiers and porcelain dolls, audiences boo the villain, cheer the heroine, and help to save the day in this delightful holiday event, perfect for the whole family!

“ ‘Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus. He exists as certainly as love and generosity and devotion exist.’ (Francis P. Church, NY Sun editor, 1897) That’s the message of Chris DeCarlo and Evelyn Rudie at Santa Monica Playhouse. They have a way of writing a play that speaks on many levels, even when it’s as simple as a Santa story. ALL ABOUT SANTA explores the commercialization of Christmas, over-spending, and the value of love and personal involvement. Laughter is nearly continuous and certainly is contagious!” exclaims The Outlook.

“Perfect for the whole family!” hulafrog

It's holiday time at the North Pole and everyone is in a tizzy – Santa has disappeared. Is he taking a vacation? Did the sleigh run out of spirits? Can Mrs. Claus keep the home fires burning and the toy shop churning until he can be found? And to make matters worse, who should appear on the scene but the Suits from Badison Avenue, ready and willing to “solve” the problem with a host of plans to make the holidays even more commercial than ever. The good North Pole folk in this heart-warming Victorian yuletide musical almost succumb to these sinister hijinks, but, with the help of the audience, love and good cheer conquers all, leaving the way clear for still another happy holiday season!

“A memorable performance!” The Tolucan Times

Written and helmed by Playhouse Co-Artistic Directors Chris DeCarlo and Evelyn Rudie, All About Santa features Sarah Hajmomenian, Shravana Karthikeyan, Madeleine LeMay, Michala Peltz, Francesca Whitsell and Megan Wright as Cookie Claus. Words and music by E. Rudie, gorgeously detailed Victorian costumes by Ashley Hayes, and an outrageously delightful holiday set by James Cooper. Great for family gatherings, birthdays and holiday parties, too!

Santa Monica Playhouse programs are sponsored in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, Steve and Liana Horsley, and Playhouse PALS.

