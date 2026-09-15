ABSOLUTELY HALLOWEEN! for ages 2 to 102 “is absolutely great!” showmag.com

“An absolute family treat!” The Tolucan Times

It’s the 20th anniversary of the modern Halloween classic, Oct 3-31 only, a delectable Family Theatre musical for Kids 2 to 102. Join us for the heartwarming Rudie-DeCarlo tale of the aptly-named Candy, a sweet young girl who learns some surprising lessons about life, love, laughter, and sugar, from a delightful array of characters who take her on a magical All Hallow’s Eve adventure. And you, the audience, help Cattypuss, Patty Patches, Hester the Jester and Fifika the French Fortune Teller save Halloween for one more year.

“Magical! Our Favorite Pick!” Around Town

As witching hour approaches, kids, and parents, too, discover the value of team spirit, friendship, sharing, making choices, and moderation, especially when it comes to treats and sweets. Now an audience favorite holiday tradition and back by audience demand for its 20th October run, ABSOLUTELY HALLOWEEN is one in a series of original Rudie-DeCarlo fairy tale musical comedies that make up the award-winning Family Theatre Musical Matinee Series for Kids 2 to 102, now celebrating 57 years as it cuts across the imaginary generation gap by providing an experience the entire family can enjoy.

“Absolutely great!” showmag.com

Helmed by Playhouse Artistic Director Chris DeCarlo, with book, music & lyrics by DeCarlo, Evelyn Rudie & Matthew Wrather, the ingenious costumes are created by award-winning designer Ashley Hayes, with production and multi-media design by James Cooper and The Attic Room. ABSOLUTELY HALLOWEEN features Celeste Akiki, Jolie Brand, Ella Crandall, Shravana Karthikeyan, Cydne Moore and Charlotte Robinson as everybody’s favorite feline, Cattypuss.

“BEST Birthday Parties in LA.” CBS.COM

Birthday parties, hosted by gaily-costumed members of the ABSOLUTELY HALLOWEEN Company, are available in conjunction with every performance. Saturdays, 2pm, Sundays 12:30, October 3-31.

Santa Monica Playhouse is supported in part by generous grants from the We Are Santa Monica Fund, the City of Santa Monica and the Santa Monica Arts Commission, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Steve and Liane Horsley, and Playhouse PALS.

