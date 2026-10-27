Join Aiden’s A-Team for a free, family-friendly afternoon at Tarantula Hill Brewing Co. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, from noon to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music, football, food and drinks available for purchase, a silent auction, raffles and A-Team merchandise while supporting AJS Foundation’s work advancing INAD research and awareness. Admission is free and open to the public; RSVP is requested. Food, beverages and fundraising activities are sold separately. AJS Foundation receives no portion of food or beverage sales. Details and RSVP: https://aidensateam.com/event/a-team-brewery-fundraiser-family-afternoon-2026/