Join Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) for its 8th Annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day. Over 15 farms, ranches, wineries and agricultural organizations from Santa Maria to Carpinteria welcome the public on Farm Day. Guests can expect a variety of activities, including behind-the-scenes tours, tractor rides, product tastings and giveaways, and plenty of kid-friendly exhibits, all while learning about the farms that feed our communities and the world.

For more information about Farm Day, to register, and to view a list of participating farms on an interactive map, go to https://sbcfarmday.org. Visitors select the locations they want to visit and travel at their own pace.

Farm Day is free and open to all ages. No pets allowed.

Santa Barbara County Farm Day is organized by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG). SEEAG’s mission is to educate students and the greater community about the farm origins of our food and the role of agriculture in our nutritional well-being.

