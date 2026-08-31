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5th Annual Native Plantpalooza & EcoFest

5th Annual Native Plantpalooza & EcoFest

Native Plantpalooza & Eco Fest is a free, family-friendly outdoor event where the Conejo Valley community learns about native plants, water-wise gardening and more sustainable living. It provides inspiration for attendees to protect our environment and be good stewards of our open space. The event includes a variety of eco-themed exhibitors, including native plant vendors, beekeepers, wildlife rehab specialists and herpetologists. Experts speak on topics including native wildlife, drought-resistant gardening, firewise gardening and supporting monarchs through growing milkweed.

Conejo Creek Park NORTH
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Conejo Open Space Foundation
Conejo Creek Park NORTH
1379 E Janss Road
Thousand Oaks, California 91360
n/a
info@cosf.org
COSF.org