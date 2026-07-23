5-Star Theatricals Presents LES MISÉRABLES

A story that has stirred hearts for generations is coming to the stage in Thousand Oaks.

This October 9 – 18, experience the passion, power, and unforgettable music of Les Misérables. From the soaring anthem "One Day More" to the heartfelt ballads "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," and "Bring Him Home," this epic tale of love, sacrifice, redemption, and revolution remains one of the most celebrated musicals of all time.