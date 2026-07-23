5-Star Theatricals Presents LES MISÉRABLES
5-Star Theatricals Presents LES MISÉRABLES
A story that has stirred hearts for generations is coming to the stage in Thousand Oaks.
This October 9 – 18, experience the passion, power, and unforgettable music of Les Misérables. From the soaring anthem "One Day More" to the heartfelt ballads "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," and "Bring Him Home," this epic tale of love, sacrifice, redemption, and revolution remains one of the most celebrated musicals of all time.
Fred Kavli Theater
75-118
07:30 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Oct 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
5-Star Theatricals
(800) 745-3000
info@5startheatricals.com
Artist Group Info
FRIEND.KAYLAM@GMAIL.COM
Fred Kavli Theater
2100 E Thousand Oaks BlvdThousand Oaks , California 91362
contact@cvyo.org