4th of July Concert Presented by Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation: Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence

Date & Time: Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 5:00 PM

Location: Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens

1100 Anacapa St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Cost: Free

Celebrate Independence Day and America's 250th Anniversary with a free, family-friendly outdoor concert at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens. This year, the PrimeTime Band presents “Sounds of America," a musical retrospective featuring classic tunes from pop, rock, musicals, and movies—including hits from The Beach Boys, The Incredibles, and "Over the Rainbow."

The performance features a special guest appearance by vocalist Anikka Abbott. Attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to enjoy this traditional community celebration.

Guests may set out low-back chairs and blankets anytime after 12:00 PM on the day of the event. Non-synthetic blankets are preferred to help protect the lawn.

For more information, please contact media@pcvf.org

