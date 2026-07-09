43rd Malibu Chili Cook-Off® Presented by Aviator Nation

The beloved Malibu Chili Cook-Off® returns Labor Day Weekend for four days of chili, live music, family entertainment and community celebration. Presented by Aviator Nation with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, the event features the legendary chili competition, carnival rides, skate competition, local food vendors and the debut of the new Aviator Nation Dreamland Stage with live entertainment throughout the weekend.

After a one-year hiatus following the devastating Southern California wildfires, the event returns as a celebration of resilience and community connection. Guests can sample chili, cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award and enjoy activities for all ages. Returning award-winning chili vendors include Duke’s Malibu, Irv’s Burgers and Pickles & Peas. New to the chili vendor lineup are Tacos 1986, Dreamland Chili and Clark’s Malibu Oyster Bar, with more to be announced leading up to the event.

Happens on the following Dates:

Sep 4, 2026, 4:00pm to 10:00pm

Sep 5, 2026, 1:00pm to 10:00pm

Sep 6, 2026, 1:00pm to 10:00pm

Sep 7, 2026, 1:00pm to 8:00pm