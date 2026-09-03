2 added shows only! CINDERELLA – an “Enchanting” Rudie-DeCarlo Family Theatre Musical Comedy for kids 2 to 102

"An Enchanting Cinderella!...highlighted by fast pacing, fancy costuming and a lovely, unweepy Cinderella…particularly within the context of Rudie and DeCarlo's trademark Gilbert & Sullivan comic lyrics." LA Times

The beloved Rudie-DeCarlo musical CINDERELLA is back for TWO SHOWS ONLY, with a stunning multi-media makeover. It’s Cinderella like you’ve never seen her before, with new songs, hilarious special FX, a silent movie segment that will have you falling out of your seat, dazzling costumes, amazing magical prestidigitation, and a story about being true to your dreams and loving yourself as you are that's as meaningful today as ever before.

“Best Parties in LA!” CBS.com

Splendid birthday parties, hosted by costumed members of the Cinderella Company, are available with every performance. (Mention code SMDP for 10% off birthday parties only – contact us at 1-310-394-9779 or education@SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com for details.)

"A show that will delight children and adults, even if they think they have seen every possible twist on the Cinderella story." reviewplays.com

It’s the perfect fairytale for today's generation: a handsome prince (who yearns to be loved for himself, not his royal position), silly stepsisters (who ultimately discover that looks really aren't everything), a feisty (but genuinely well-meaning) stepmother, a silver-foxy (if slightly befuddled) King and a refreshingly independent Cinderella.

“The best version of Cinderella I’ve ever seen!” B. Hall, audience dad

After two dozen tours to England, Alaska and Japan, CINDERELLA is still the single most requested Playhouse Musical Matinee on three continents and this delightful 42nd anniversary make-over offers added delights: playful period costumes by award-winning designer Ashley Hayes, magical special effects by James Cooper and the heart-warming romance that blooms with the assistance of a glass slipper, a magic wand, and the audience's eager intervention.

"This extraordinary company creates a strange new brand of excitement...Truly imaginative and entertaining, this play has all its spark plugs firing." LA PARENT

CINDERELLA features Actors’ Repertory Theatre members James Cooper, Shravana Karthekiyan, Isabel Lindley, J.T. Melaragno, Cydne Moore, Defne Oztas, Michala Peltz, Charlotte Robinson, Chani Schwarcz and Francesca Whitsell. Fairygodmother, of course, plays herself. Directed by Playhouse Co-Artistic Director Chris DeCarlo, book, music & lyrics by DeCarlo and Evelyn Rudie.

“A delight for the entire family!” LA SPLASH

Saturday 2pm, Sundays 12:30, September 12-13, 2026

