Chabad of Moorpark's 18th Annual Community Chanukah Festival and Public Menorah Lighting: grand kindling of a 6-foot Glow Menorah, with Mayor Chris Enegren and Supervisor Janice Parvin expected to attend. Comedy illusion show with The Amazing Dave, the Great Gelt Drop with firefighters showering chocolate Chanukah coins from a fire truck ladder, hot latkes and donuts, crafts, music, dancing. Menorahs and candles available. Free and open to all. RSVP: JewishMoorpark.com/Chanukah26