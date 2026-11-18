18th Annual Community Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting Ceremony
18th Annual Community Chanukah Festival and Menorah Lighting Ceremony
Chabad of Moorpark's 18th Annual Community Chanukah Festival and Public Menorah Lighting: grand kindling of a 6-foot Glow Menorah, with Mayor Chris Enegren and Supervisor Janice Parvin expected to attend. Comedy illusion show with The Amazing Dave, the Great Gelt Drop with firefighters showering chocolate Chanukah coins from a fire truck ladder, hot latkes and donuts, crafts, music, dancing. Menorahs and candles available. Free and open to all. RSVP: JewishMoorpark.com/Chanukah26
Mission Bell Plaza
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Moorpark
(805) 242-2232
info@jewishmoorpark.com
Mission Bell Plaza
593 Los Angeles AvenueMoorpark, California 93021