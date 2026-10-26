14th Annual Ventura County Farm Day – "Meet The Hands That Feed You"

The 14th Annual Ventura County Farm Day is Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Farm Day is a free event for all ages that invites the community to explore and experience over 15 local farms, ranches and agricultural venues across Ventura County.

Farm Day is a self-guided tour. Whether you spend your day at one location or make stops across the county, Farm Day offers behind-the-scenes tours, tractor rides, produce tastings and giveaways, and plenty of kid-friendly activities while you learn firsthand about the hands and lands that provide food to local communities and the world.

The nonprofit 501(c)(3) Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) organizes Ventura County Farm Day. SEEAG's mission is to educate students and the greater community about the farm origins of our food and agriculture's contribution to our nutritional well-being. For more information about Ventura County Farm Day and to register (for quicker access when visiting sites), go to https://vcfarmday.org. Questions? Email seeag.education@seeag.org or call 805-892-8155. The 9th Annual Santa Barbara County Farm Day is September 25, 2027.

