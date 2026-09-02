11th Annual Goleta Lemon Run!

GOLETA, CA - Lace up your running shoes and join the Goleta Education Foundation (GEF) for a very special 11th Annual Lemon Run on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at Goleta Beach! This beloved community event is back, bigger and better than ever, to celebrate eleven years of running to advance elementary education in the Goodland.

This year’s race kicks off at 8:00 am with the 10K Grand Prix, followed by the 5K Jr. Grand Prix at 9:30 am, and wraps up with the 1K Fun Run at 10:30 am. Runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to enjoy the scenic trails along Obern Trail and Goleta Beach. With local business prizes, kid-friendly art activities, and food from local farms and vendors, this year’s Lemon Run promises a full morning of community fun and connection. Whether you're competing for a new personal best or cheering from the sidelines, you're helping build a stronger educational foundation for the students of Goleta.

Proceeds from the Lemon Run directly support GEF’s work across all nine elementary schools in the Goleta Union School District (GUSD). Funds help provide Educator Grants for Innovation and Professional Development, putting resources directly into the hands of teachers who are shaping tomorrow’s thinkers, leaders, and creators.

Youth scholarships are available for elementary-aged children. To register your child for FREE, email info@goletaed.org or join us for bib pickup and in-person sign-ups at the Deckers Brand Showcase located at 6601 Hollister Avenue on Saturday, September 19 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

Call for Sponsors: As we celebrate 11 years of Lemon Run, we invite local businesses and community leaders to sponsor this milestone. Your partnership helps fund innovative teaching, equitable resources, and stronger classrooms across the GUSD. Sponsorships come with high-visibility benefits and lasting community impact. Every dollar makes a difference. Contact us at info@goletaed.org for more information.

Register, donate, or become a sponsor at: https://goletaeducationfoundation.org/goleta-lemon-run/. Don’t miss this unforgettable 11th annual celebration. It will be a day of movement, memories, and meaningful support for the children and families of the GUSD. Parking will be at Goleta Beach, and additional parking is available at UCSB Parking Lot 10.

The Goleta Education Foundation engages the community to invest in and enhance an excellent educational experience for all students attending schools in the Goleta Union School District. The Goleta Education Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization. To learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.goletaeducationfoundation.org.

