There are few voices in pop history as deeply loved and instantly recognizable as Karen Carpenter’s and a celebration of the Carpenters' music is coming to Thousand Oaks.

Karen and Richard Carpenter were siblings whose legacy has lived on long after Karen’s untimely death. The Carpenters are among the best-selling music artists of all time with more than 100 million records sold worldwide.

"When I think of her story, I get really emotional," says Christina Helene Braa, who will be recreating Karen Carpenter’s deeply loved vocals in the live show.

"She's got a really distinctive low voice. I've had to learn how to warm up my voice in a different way. If you push, it won't sound right. So to get her signature sound, I've to do kind of the complete opposite of what I've been training my whole life to do," said Braa.

"I'm supposed to be evoking her but not playing her as a character," she added.

The Carpenters recorded ten albums during their 14-year career, with multiple number one hits and critical acclaim. But in 1983, Karen died from complications relating to an eating disorder.

"My personal favorite is Goodbye to Love. I love the guitar solo. That's gonna be awesome. The harmonies on it are beautiful.

"I'm also excited to sing I Need to Be in Love. I know that that was her favorite. She really loved that song and that one makes me a bit teary," said Braa.

"Top of the World's always a fun one. I won't last a day without you, that's another good one," she said.

The Carpenters also have another link to Ventura County. Richard Carpenter actually lives with his family in Thousand Oaks.

"That makes me even more excited," said Braa.

The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration comes to the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks on Monday November 30.