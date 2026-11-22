President Trump is going to travel to Ventura County in early December for a speech at a forum focused on the nation’s national security and defense priorities.

Trump is scheduled to make the keynote address at the Reagan National Defense Forum.The two day long event will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

It’s the first time a president has appeared at the annual event. It brings political, military, and civilian leaders involved in national security, and the defense industry together to talk about issues facing the country.

The forum takes place December 4 and 5 in Simi Valley. Among those scheduled to take part are Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle, Republic Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona, and Democratic Congressman Salud Carbal of Santa Barbara.