This is the culmination of years of waiting, years of dreaming, for both parents and children.

A special adoption event at the Juvenile Justice Center in Oxnard on Friday saw several families formalize their adoptions.

"It means a lot. I'm going to cry. A lot of emotions. And we waited for a long time, but I'm so happy," said Maria Caldran. She's here with her husband and they are holding the hands of their children, five year old twins, who have found their forever home with them.

"It means a lot, like my wife says. For us, it's a very special gift. We've been married for 22 years. This has been a long, long process, but finally, it is a special day for us," he said.

More than 100,000 children across the country are still waiting to be adopted, and November is Court Adoption and Permanency month.