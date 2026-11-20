AILSA CHANG, HOST:

International climate talks at COP31 have gone into overtime. Delegates from about 200 countries have been meeting in the Mediterranean city of Antalya, Turkey, for two weeks to discuss steps to address global warming. Negotiations were supposed to end today, but the talks have stretched into the night in a fight over fossil fuels. NPR's Rachel Waldholz is there and joins us now. Hi, Rachel.

RACHEL WALDHOLZ, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: Hi. OK, so if you could, how would you describe the mood at these talks right now?

WALDHOLZ: I would say the mood at these talks is pretty tired. You know, many people have been here for the full two weeks of negotiations, and I would say everyone on the ground at the COP31 venue is starting to look a little rumpled.

And I'd also - you know, the mood is pretty frustrated. The U.N. - this is the first year that the U.N. formally acknowledged that the planet is going to miss a key target of the Paris Climate Agreement, that warming will pass that threshold. And this conference is also taking place at a pretty complicated moment geopolitically, with ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. And then one of the biggest players, the U.S., isn't even here. The Trump administration has withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, so they didn't send a delegation.

And then the delegates that are here have been having a lot of trouble coming to agreement. At a press briefing this morning, one advocate really summed up the mood. Mohamed Adow is head of the climate group Power Shift Africa, which is based in Kenya, and this is how he put it.

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MOHAMED ADOW: I can tell you without any doubt that this has been the worst COP ever. Oh...

UNIDENTIFIED ACTIVISTS: Shame.

WALDHOLZ: And there at the end, the activists in the room were yelling, shame, at the delegates here for the lack of progress in these talks. And so it's been a tough two weeks, I would say. And then the big fight at the end here has been over how this conference will address fossil fuels.

CHANG: Yeah, say more about that. What is the specific fight concerning fossil fuels at the moment?

WALDHOLZ: The fight is over whether or not the agreement that comes out of this conference even mentions fossil fuels. Three years ago in Dubai, nearly every country in the world signed on to an agreement - and this, at the time, really also included the U.S. - that called on the world to transition away from fossil fuels.

And so delegates this year wanted to make sure that the conference reiterated that commitment. And especially some of the countries most affected by climate change have said it's absolutely necessary that there is some reference to fossil fuels in the final agreement. Jess Gasper is a delegate for the Pacific island nation of the Marshall Islands.

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JESS GASPER: Transitioning away from fossil fuels for the Marshall Islands and the Pacific Islands is not a political choice. It is a matter of survival.

WALDHOLZ: And I should add that this whole system operates on consensus, so any one country can object and block the whole deal.

CHANG: Wait, so why is there not consensus?

WALDHOLZ: Yeah, the most immediate reason is that oil-producing countries - delegates have pointed at Saudi Arabia and Russia - have opposed any mention of transitioning away from fossil fuels. But lots of other countries also aren't super enthusiastic about this commitment. You know, fossil fuels remain key to most countries, most economies around the world.

Renewables and alternative energy is on the rise. But it's still very important to many of the countries here, and many developing countries especially don't want to commit to not using coal or oil and gas without commitments from rich countries to help finance that switch to renewables. So it is a touchy topic at these talks.

CHANG: Indeed. That is NPR's Rachel Waldholz. Thank you so much, Rachel.

WALDHOLZ: Thanks, Ailsa.

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