A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Today, U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, will sit down with Ukrainian and European representatives in Berlin in preparation for the next round of multilateral talks to end the war in Ukraine. Kushner says the Russians have agreed to include the Europeans in those upcoming negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, although it's not clear if the Russians are entirely on board with that. For now, we go to NPR's Eleanor Beardsley, who has been following all this from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Eleanor, so do the latest round of talks have a chance of actually ending this war?

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: Well, A, Ukrainians do not think Russia is serious about ending the war. You know, the attacks have never stopped in nearly five years, including this morning, where air raid sirens have already gone off seven times in Kyiv, and I heard drones being shot down. And, A, two nights ago, the Russians attacked two bridges in Kyiv with a barrage of ballistic missiles that literally shook NPR's bureau after midnight. Now, of course, having Europe at the negotiating table is essential for Ukraine. Europe is Ukraine's biggest supporter, and Ukraine is in Europe.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And so on that - U.S. has now widened the negotiations to include European security. So the thinking is that it could open up maybe new areas of cooperation or maybe lead to some compromises from Russia. Any sign of that?

BEARDSLEY: Well, yeah. I mean, for Putin, this is a huge win to be seen as one of the world's powerful leaders orchestrating the future of the continent, along with the U.S. But what we've seen is Russia has actually resurrected some of its hard-line demands that were rejected already before the full-scale invasion, like NATO pulling back to its 1997 positions. And that was before key countries like Poland and the Baltics had even joined. It also wants Finland, who just joined after the full-scale invasion, to pull out of NATO. I spoke with Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko, and he says Putin is trying to promote wider negotiations to avoid U.S. sanctions and continue his war. Here he is.

OLEKSANDR MEREZHKO: Instead of talking about ceasefire, he wants to distract attention of the United States and to focus on something which is a matter of the future. Additionally, it makes no sense to talk about European security architecture because Russia is the biggest threat to European security, and Russia shouldn't discuss this issue at all.

MARTÍNEZ: How are Ukrainians feeling about the meeting of Trump, Xi and Putin today in China?

BEARDSLEY: Yeah. Well, Merezhko, who also chairs the foreign policy committee, says they're very uneasy about it. You know, he said, under President Biden, the mantra was nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and now there's a fear that something will be decided behind Ukraine's back. And he said that's especially worrisome with a U.S. president who has declared the Russian dictator his - to be his friend.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Meanwhile, Ukraine struck that bridge linking the peninsula Crimea to mainland Russia again overnight. So how is that playing out?

BEARDSLEY: Oh, A, this is a huge morale boost for Ukrainians. You know, this bridge is the very symbol of Russia's attempts to dominate Ukraine. Remember, it was built after Putin annexed Crimea in 2018. He opened with huge fanfare. He even drove a truck across it himself. It's one of Russia's most heavily protected infrastructures. So the optics of a span of the bridge collapsed into the sea is a huge blow to Russia. The bridge has been closed. Though the Moscow-backed Crimean authority said this morning that the rail side would reopen at 4 p.m. today, whatever that means. It seems it might not be a coincidence the bridge was attacked during this big meeting between Putin, Xi and Trump. I spoke with another parliamentarian, Volodymyr Ariev, who says it humiliates Putin on the world stage.

VOLODYMYR ARIEV: This is a clear message to the world that the myth of Russia military almighty is just a myth.

BEARDSLEY: You know, Ariev said the negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine are a charade. He said Russia only understands force, like that attack on the Kerch Bridge. So he says making Russia suffer, like tightening sanctions, making sure they don't get military technology from third countries, that is the only way to get Russia to seriously sit down at the negotiating table.

MARTÍNEZ: That's NPR's Eleanor Beardsley in Kyiv. Eleanor, thanks.

BEARDSLEY: You're welcome, A.

(SOUNDBITE OF BLACK HILL & SILENT ISLAND'S "NIGHT IN A MOSSY HUT") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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