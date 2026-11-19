A small little otter is making a big splash at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The zoo is now home to Dolly, a six-year-old female Asian small-clawed otter. She'll live with Malu-Malu, the zoo's resident male Asian small-clawed otter. Dolly came to Santa Barbara from a zoo in Jacksonville.

Dolly was moved to California as part of a program to help threatened and endangered species. Genetic testing showed that she would be a good match for Malu-Malu.

Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest species of otters in the world.

