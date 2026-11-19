The Ojai music festival attracts musicians and music fans from around the world, and this will be the first year with new artistic and executive director Teddy Abrams at the helm.

"Ojai tends to be the place where you get to experience the future of music before it happens, " said Abrams.

The festival is in its 81st year and in announcing the festival’s highlights, Abrams says there really is something for everyone.

"It's edgy, but there's always a component of it that affirms the power of music, where there might be components of the festival that push you. The fact that Ojai does it at the highest level means that everybody is there for that magical experience of having their brains expanded. That's why people come back craving more," he told KCLU News.

The Ojai Music Festival takes place June 10-13, 2027.