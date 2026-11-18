No students were aboard a school bus which caught fire on Kanan Road near Oak Park High school on Wednesday morning around 7:50 a.m.

The driver evacuated the vehicle safely, and firefighters worked to put out the flames. The bus was a CNG (compressed natural gas) powered vehicle, so as a safety measure Oak Park High School and nearby residences were issued with a shelter in place order until the fire was knocked down at 8:45 a.m.

Ventura County and Los Angeles County firefighters responded to the fire. There were no injuries.