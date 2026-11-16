AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Actor Jordan Firstman is known for his brash comedic characters in shows like "I Love LA" and "English Teacher." But in his directorial debut, called "Club Kid," which he also wrote and starred in, he's trying something more tender this time.

JORDAN FIRSTMAN: I felt that I was just ready to kind of, like, take the reins and tell my own story. And, you know, in my own life, I'm a very sensitive person, and I cry basically every day over...

CHANG: Do you really?

FIRSTMAN: Yeah, over something or another.

CHANG: (Laughter) Aww.

FIRSTMAN: I love being moved to tears. Like, the emotion of being moved is probably my favorite.

CHANG: In the film, Firstman plays Peter Green, a man who's stuck in a self-destructive party boy lifestyle. He spends years going from club to club to after-party to after-after-party. There are all-nighters. There are drugs - so, so many drugs. And then one day, Peter gets a shocking life update.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CLUB KID")

FIRSTMAN: (As Peter) OK, I have news.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) What?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As character) Girl, like, spit it out.

FIRSTMAN: (As Peter) I found out I have a kid.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As character) What?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) What?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As character) Is this a bit?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #5: (As character) Are you for real?

(CROSSTALK)

FIRSTMAN: (As Peter) Like, biological son, yeah.

CHANG: Like, biological son, yeah. And the thing is, Peter doesn't feel ready to be a dad, at least at first. It's a role that gave Jordan Firstman a chance to share new aspects of himself on-screen.

FIRSTMAN: I felt like there was this whole side of myself that I wasn't getting to show in my work at all. And, you know, work is such a big part of my life, and art is such a big part of my life that to ignore, like, one of my biggest sides is - it just felt like a - it felt weird.

CHANG: Totally.

FIRSTMAN: And so, yeah, I kind of wrote - I started it with that intention, like, that I wanted to make something softer. I wanted to make something more from the heart.

CHANG: Well, you say this movie reflects a lot more of your actual life. So let me ask you about perhaps another chapter in your life that this film brings up - all the drugs - because I have heard...

FIRSTMAN: Yeah.

CHANG: ...You talk about how much of your own earlier life did resemble aspects of Peter's life, like the nonstop partying, the drugs, the self-destructive behavior. How much is the Peter life that we see in this film a reflection of your actual life at one point?

FIRSTMAN: Yeah, I mean, I would say it wasn't even, like, early. It was way more recent. I was definitely partying too much, and I had a boyfriend in Berlin. And so, you know, Berlin is it's a tough place to not party.

CHANG: Yeah.

FIRSTMAN: And then, you know, the days after, I would feel very bad. But I was just noticing if this continued, how it would subtly affect my goals and my life and my dreams. And I had to kind of make a decision to choose my life over this love that was in my life that was connected to a city.

CHANG: Oh, so your life felt completely inextricably bound with the love, and to leave the partying life you felt you had to leave the love?

FIRSTMAN: Yeah, that is what happened. And it was it was, like, the most painful thing I've ever had to go through. I've never had to, you know, break up with someone I was still so in love with.

CHANG: Yeah.

FIRSTMAN: Like, it was like a, like, biblical love. It was so, so monumental. And I remember feeling like, this is one in a million. Like, I can't believe I found this person...

CHANG: Oh, my God. Jordan.

FIRSTMAN: ...And a feeling of shock.

CHANG: As someone who has struggled to find love, I find it such a waste that you had to walk away and say goodbye to that.

FIRSTMAN: No, I know. It was, like - it was insane. It was insane.

CHANG: Well, then what made you want to make a movie about parenthood? Like, was there a connection between losing someone you love so intensely...

FIRSTMAN: Yeah.

CHANG: ...And wanting to tell a story about becoming a father?

FIRSTMAN: I think it was about growth always for me and about this delayed coming of age, and I felt like a kid was the most, like, concise way into having someone have to grow up very fast. Like, all of my love that I had for this person, that was not gone. I just - I needed somewhere to put it. Like, I didn't know what to do with all of it. And I think a lot of ways, I was - I thought I was writing a character about myself, and it turned into, you know, maybe I was writing a little bit more about my ex than I realized. And I felt like we were both the kid and both the adult.

CHANG: Oh, my God.

FIRSTMAN: And I think in a lot of ways, we...

CHANG: Yeah.

FIRSTMAN: ...Were parenting and being each other's children in that relationship and...

CHANG: You know, this is fascinating to hear you talk about this, how maybe your former lover shows up in Arlo, the kid in this movie, because when I watched this movie, I watched it with a friend who's a mom of two young kids. And she was like, man, this kid, Arlo - who's played by Reggie Absolom.

FIRSTMAN: Yeah.

CHANG: He's so cute, but he's almost too perfect. And my friend was like, look, anyone who is actually a parent knows that this is not a real kid. No kid acts this way. And I think what my friend was putting her finger on is Arlo has this almost, like, wisdom of adults.

FIRSTMAN: Yeah.

CHANG: Like, he knows when to hang back. He knows when not to take up space. He also has this, like...

FIRSTMAN: Yeah.

CHANG: ...Adult-like empathy. So now, it makes sense to me that so much of your ex showed up in Arlo.

FIRSTMAN: Yeah. But I think, also, like, it's coming - I did a lot of research about - you know, my sister's a social worker for kind of, like, some - the same age that has been around that kind of environment, inconsistent and maybe somewhat abusive. And, you know, we did a lot of research on kids that have been in very inconsistent, traumatic environments. And I think, you know, survival is a huge thing. And so I think, yeah, he does know. He does know to be cute. I see him as a kid who's been through a lot that has had to grow up really fast and had to become an adult really fast.

CHANG: Also, you know, kids bring such a unique sensibility to the world. I don't have kids, but I have so many friends who are parents, and they're always saying to me how their kids make them see life in new and different ways.

FIRSTMAN: Yeah.

CHANG: And I am wondering if you caught a glimpse of that working with Reggie Absolom, just, like, a different vantage point into the universe.

FIRSTMAN: A hundred percent - I mean, for one, like, the way we laugh together, like, we cry. Like, we...

CHANG: (Laughter).

FIRSTMAN: ...Like, middle-school style, crying, laughing. So I think Reggie has given me that as an adult, and, like, it's so fun to be around him.

CHANG: (Laughter) I love it.

FIRSTMAN: And he's also, like, very - like, he's very even-keeled and, like - I don't know. He's so perceptive. Like, he was, like - I was, like, talking about some, like, journalist who said some, like, shady [expletive] about me.

CHANG: (Laughter).

FIRSTMAN: And I was like, that [expletive] my enemy now. And Reggie's like, everyone who says anything bad is your enemy.

CHANG: (Laughter).

FIRSTMAN: And I was like, he's so deep for that. Like, he just, like, clocks me, and I can tease him.

CHANG: But did this movie make you think more about whether you want to someday take on the role of father to anyone?

FIRSTMAN: I mean, it's tough. Like, a lot of people walk out of the movie, and they're like, I want a kid, but only if it's Arlo (laughter).

CHANG: Oh, yeah.

FIRSTMAN: And...

CHANG: No, he was, like, the perfect kid.

FIRSTMAN: Yeah. And so they're like, only if he's DJing cocktail twins do I want that kid.

CHANG: (Laughter).

FIRSTMAN: But I - that's how I feel about Reggie. I'm like, I want a kid if it's - if he's like Reggie.

CHANG: Right. Jordan, thank you.

FIRSTMAN: Thank you so much.

CHANG: I really, really like talking to you.

FIRSTMAN: You too.

CHANG: Good luck on the rest of your thousand interviews.

FIRSTMAN: (Laughter) Thank you.

CHANG: Jordan Firstman, the writer, director and star of the new movie "Club Kid."

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL ARTIST: (Singing, inaudible). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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