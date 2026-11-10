Latest vote count shows shakeup in tight Santa Barbara Mayor's race

It’s been a week since Election Day, but there are new results on some races, and ballot measures too close to call.

The big news is in the Santa Barbara’s Mayor’s race, where two city council members have been neck and neck in the results. Eric Friedman led on Election Day and in the first update last week. The latest numbers released Tuesday afternoon show fellow councilmember Kristen Sneddon has surged past Freidman into first place with a 296 vote lead.

Another too close to call race has been for Santa Barbara County’s Fifth District Supervisorial seat. Educator and Santa Maria-Bonita School Board member Ricardo Valencia has led attorney and Santa Maria City Council member Maribel Aguilera by a slight margin since Election Day. The latest numbers show Valencia widening the gap. He now has 52.92% of the vote, and a 749 vote lead.

Boosters of a school bond measure in the Santa Ynez Valley are breathing a bit easier. The Santa Ynez Vallley Union High School District's Measure D would give the district $80 million dollars to replace old portable classroom, and make a number of facilities improvements.

It needs a 55% yes vote to pass. The latest numbers show that it has 56.16% of the vote, up slightly from the two updates released last week.

36,000 additional ballots were counted in the county since last Thursday. The next update is expected this Thursday 11/12.