Series of controlled burns could put up smoke on Central Coast

If you’re on the Central Coast, you may notice smoke from some brush fires this week.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is doing a series of controlled burns to reduce wildfire danger in the Tepusquet Canyon area, east of Santa Maria.

More than 260 acres of brush is being cleared in a series of burns this week.

The County Fire Department is working with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, and other air quality management agencies to minimize pollution concerns.

The burns are contingent on weather conditions allowing them to take place in a way that smoke won’t end up in nearby communities.