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California Coast News

Series of controlled burns could put up smoke on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:19 AM PST
Santa Barbara County firefighters are doing a series of controlled burns in the hills east of Santa Maria to reduce the wildfire danger.
ALERT Camera Network/PG&E
Santa Barbara County firefighters are doing a series of controlled burns in the hills east of Santa Maria to reduce the wildfire danger.

The burns are planned to reduce the brush fire danger in Tepusquet Canyon, east of Santa Maria.

If you’re on the Central Coast, you may notice smoke from some brush fires this week.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is doing a series of controlled burns to reduce wildfire danger in the Tepusquet Canyon area, east of Santa Maria.

More than 260 acres of brush is being cleared in a series of burns this week.

The County Fire Department is working with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, and other air quality management agencies to minimize pollution concerns.

The burns are contingent on weather conditions allowing them to take place in a way that smoke won’t end up in nearby communities.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbrush firessanta mariaHighway 166
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco