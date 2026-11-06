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An independent film festival celebrating environmentally conscious storytelling comes to Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 6, 2026 at 10:06 AM PST
The Wild and Free Film festival in Goleta celebrates nature and our connection with it
Wild and Free Film Festival
The Wild and Free Film festival in Goleta celebrates nature and our connection with it

It's an opportunity to see films from around the world.

The Wild and Free Film Festival in Goleta celebrates the wonder of the natural world.

"But we're redefining what that means and we're playing films that perhaps challenge the status quo and make people think about what a festival like this can represent," explained Gareth Kelly, Founder and Executive Director of the Wild and Free Film festival.

He said the festival is also an opportunity for film makers to connect directly with audiences.

"It provides an opportunity for emerging filmmakers to share their stories with audiences in a way that they can—it's not easy trying to break through in the streaming platforms and stuff. And it also provides an opportunities for people to actually come together as a community inside a movie theater and watch some of these amazing short films."

The Wild and Free Film Festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday