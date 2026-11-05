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California Coast News

Suspense over tight county supervisor race on the Central Coast will continue into next week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:16 PM PST
How can you navigate political differences at a family gathering
Caroline Feraday
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KCLU
How can you navigate political differences at a family gathering

After a Thursday afternoon update, less than 300 votes still separate the two candidates for Santa Barbara County's Fifth District supervisorial seat.

With vote counting continuing, a tight race for a county supervisor's seat on the Central Coast remains too close to call.

In an update released Thursday afternoon, Richardo Valencia continues to hold a slim lead over Maribel Aguilera for Santa Barbara County’s Fifth District Supervisorial seat.

Valencia has 51.57% of the vote to Aguilera’s 47.90%. Valencia has a 282-vote lead.

He is a teacher, and Santa Maria-Bonita School District board member. Aguilera is an attorney and a Santa Maria City Council member.

Both are seeking the seat representing Santa Maria and Guadalupe, which Steve Lavagnino is vacating after four terms in office.

The suspense will apparently continue into next week. Santa Barbara County Elections officials say they’ve counted 100,000 ballots, with an estimated 61,000 to go. They say the next update on the vote count will be next Tuesday.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta barbara county supervisorselection
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco