NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Race for county supervisorial seat on the Central Coast remains too close to call

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:11 AM PST
An artistic rendering of multiple buttons with the word 'vote' on them.
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Ricardo Valencia and Maribel Aguilera are both seeking Santa Barbara County's Fifth District supervisorial seat.

A race for a supervisorial seat in the Tri-Counties remains too close to call.

Ricardo Valencia and Maribel Aguilera are both seeking Santa Barbara County’s Fifth District supervisorial seat.As of Wednesday morning, Valencia has 51.72% of the vote to Aguilera’s 47.72%.

276 votes separate the two candidates.

Valencia is an teacher, and Santa Maria-Bonita School district trustee. Aguilera is an attorney, and Santa Maria City Council member.

The seat is wide open because longtime Fith District Supervisor Steve lavagnino is retiring after four terms in office.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta barbara county supervisorselection
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco