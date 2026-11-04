Race for county supervisorial seat on the Central Coast remains too close to call

A race for a supervisorial seat in the Tri-Counties remains too close to call.

Ricardo Valencia and Maribel Aguilera are both seeking Santa Barbara County’s Fifth District supervisorial seat.As of Wednesday morning, Valencia has 51.72% of the vote to Aguilera’s 47.72%.

276 votes separate the two candidates.

Valencia is an teacher, and Santa Maria-Bonita School district trustee. Aguilera is an attorney, and Santa Maria City Council member.

The seat is wide open because longtime Fith District Supervisor Steve lavagnino is retiring after four terms in office.