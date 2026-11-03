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California Coast News

Project to clean up the Santa Ynez River collects more than 18 tons of trash

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:44 PM PST
Before and after photos of the cleanup of a section of the Santa Ynez Riverbed near Lompoc
Heal The Ocean/Earthcomb
Before and after photos of the cleanup of a section of the Santa Ynez Riverbed near Lompoc.

The cleanup collected 40 propane tanks, 15 car batteries, and other trash.

A week-long project to clean up a Central Coast river collected more than 18 tons of trash.

Heal the Ocean and the nonprofit group Earthcomb partnered to clean up a section of the Santa Ynez River near Lompoc. They received a grant to support the three-week project.

Much of the debris came from homeless encampments in the area. The items collected included 40 large propane tanks, dozens of old tires, and 15 car batteries.

The goal is to remove trash that would pollute the river and the ocean. The two groups have removed more than 83 tons of debris from the river since 2022.

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cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompocSanta Ynez Valley
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco