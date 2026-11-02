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ICE fears keep some parents away from their children’s school events

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM PST
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Fear of ICE raids is keeping parents in the El Rio district away from their children's school events.

Many immigrant parents in Ventura County are missing out on attending events because they are frightened by ICE raids.

Many immigrant parents in Ventura County are avoiding school events out of fear of ICE raids.

"We have a lot of immigrant parents," explained Eleanor Torres, who serves on Oxnard's El Rio School Board. "It's impossible for people to come out anymore. They're afraid to be taken away from their families."

She added that people's fears are grounded in reality, with ICE activity in the area.

"We've had ICE come out in the El Rio area and not too long ago they stopped one of our employees."
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday