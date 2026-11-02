ICE fears keep some parents away from their children’s school events

Many immigrant parents in Ventura County are avoiding school events out of fear of ICE raids.

"We have a lot of immigrant parents," explained Eleanor Torres, who serves on Oxnard's El Rio School Board. "It's impossible for people to come out anymore. They're afraid to be taken away from their families."

She added that people's fears are grounded in reality, with ICE activity in the area.

"We've had ICE come out in the El Rio area and not too long ago they stopped one of our employees."