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The sky is the limit for students in Ventura county

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 30, 2026 at 3:44 PM PDT
Aviation career day at Camarillo airport was held Friday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Aviation career day at Camarillo airport was held Friday

From engineering, to flight crew, to drones and weather, careers in aviation were promoted to around a thousand Ventura County school students on Friday.

Some of the students here at Camarillo Airport are checking out one of the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s helicopters. This is illustrating just one of the aviation related careers being introduced to the middle and high schoolers, at this annual career day.

"I love it. I just, this is really fun," said one student. Many admitted it had inspired them to consider a career in aviation.

This is an opportunity to consider an exciting career, said Alison Barker from Ventura County Ninety-Nines, a women’s pilot organization.

"We're going to have Uber airplanes in the future, and we need smart kids to get interested in aviation while they're young and have exciting careers to go into," said Barker.

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cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday