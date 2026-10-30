The sky is the limit for students in Ventura county

Some of the students here at Camarillo Airport are checking out one of the Ventura County Sheriff Department’s helicopters. This is illustrating just one of the aviation related careers being introduced to the middle and high schoolers, at this annual career day.

"I love it. I just, this is really fun," said one student. Many admitted it had inspired them to consider a career in aviation.

This is an opportunity to consider an exciting career, said Alison Barker from Ventura County Ninety-Nines, a women’s pilot organization.

"We're going to have Uber airplanes in the future, and we need smart kids to get interested in aviation while they're young and have exciting careers to go into," said Barker.