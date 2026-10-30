He was willing to die for his country. Now he says he’s afraid to walk its streets

A Ventura County Vietnam War veteran says he’s now frightened to walk down the street in the country he was willing to give his life for.

At 19, Jesse Ramirez boarded a military cargo plane and headed to war in Vietnam. He didn’t know where he was going; he just wanted to travel the world.

"I didn't even know there was a war going on in Vietnam. We didn't expect to come back — 58,000 GIs didn't. I was very fortunate that I was one of those lucky ones who did come back," he said.

Ramirez is now the Harbor Commissioner at the Port of Hueneme. Ramirez wiped away tears as he explained that he now carries his passport everywhere because he fears ICE enforcement in Ventura County.

"I went to fight to protect this country, and now I see what's going on," he said.

In addition to carrying his passport, he said he also wears his veteran's cap in the hope it gives him some sort of visual protection. He said, "People that look like me have fear of deportation when they are walking around the streets.