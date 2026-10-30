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He was willing to die for his country. Now he says he’s afraid to walk its streets

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Jesse Ramirez, pictured speaking in Oxnard this week

The Vietnam War started 71 years ago this Saturday. One Ventura county veteran is reflecting on the country he fought for.

A Ventura County Vietnam War veteran says he’s now frightened to walk down the street in the country he was willing to give his life for.

At 19, Jesse Ramirez boarded a military cargo plane and headed to war in Vietnam. He didn’t know where he was going; he just wanted to travel the world.

"I didn't even know there was a war going on in Vietnam. We didn't expect to come back — 58,000 GIs didn't. I was very fortunate that I was one of those lucky ones who did come back," he said.

Ramirez is now the Harbor Commissioner at the Port of Hueneme. Ramirez wiped away tears as he explained that he now carries his passport everywhere because he fears ICE enforcement in Ventura County.

"I went to fight to protect this country, and now I see what's going on," he said.

In addition to carrying his passport, he said he also wears his veteran's cap in the hope it gives him some sort of visual protection. He said, "People that look like me have fear of deportation when they are walking around the streets.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday