Ventura County voters urged to drop off ballots early

Do it early.

That’s the message from Ventura County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Michelle Ascencion.

"If you're returning your ballot by mail, it's got to be postmarked by November 3rd, by Election Day. If you must mail it, I'd encourage you to physically walk in to the post office and ask them to postmark it in front of you," she said.

"If you can bypass the mail, I will encourage you to bring your signed vote-by-mail ballot envelope to a vote center or a drop box."

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Michelle Ascencion speaking in Oxnard this week

Ascencion sought to assure voters that the voting process is safe and secure.

"The state of California passed urgent legislation just last month that prohibits, within 200 feet of a vote center, any arrests on election day. They should know that they are safe going in in person to vote."