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Ventura County voters urged to drop off ballots early

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:09 PM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Ballots can be dropped off ahead of Tuesday.

Ventura County’s top election official advises voters to not wait until the last minute to vote.

Do it early.

That’s the message from Ventura County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Michelle Ascencion.

"If you're returning your ballot by mail, it's got to be postmarked by November 3rd, by Election Day. If you must mail it, I'd encourage you to physically walk in to the post office and ask them to postmark it in front of you," she said.

"If you can bypass the mail, I will encourage you to bring your signed vote-by-mail ballot envelope to a vote center or a drop box."

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Michelle Ascencion speaking in Oxnard this week

Ascencion sought to assure voters that the voting process is safe and secure.

"The state of California passed urgent legislation just last month that prohibits, within 200 feet of a vote center, any arrests on election day. They should know that they are safe going in in person to vote."
Tags
california coast newscal coast news2026 election
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday