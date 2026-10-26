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Ventura County community groups try to reassure Latino voters about election safeguards

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 26, 2026 at 5:07 PM PDT
Voting is underway
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Voting is underway

Ventura County voting centers are open for early voting, but there are concerns that Latino voters may be afraid to vote.

Ventura County voting centers are open for early voting, but Latino voters may be afraid to vote.

Oxnard is one community where there are concerns that recent federal claims casting doubt over California voter rolls will deter Latino voters from going to the polls.

"There's a lot of fear in the community," said Dave Rodriguez from the California chapter of The League of United Latin American Citizens. "This community in particular has been targeted by immigration raids very heavily. We're very concerned locally here that there'll be efforts to suppress the vote."

Rodriguez added that using a hard-fought-for vote is critical.

"We really encourage our community to vote. A lot of people before us fought very hard to make sure that Latinos could vote. It's very, very important. It may be the most important election of our lifetimes."
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newslocal news2026 election
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday