Ventura County community groups try to reassure Latino voters about election safeguards

Ventura County voting centers are open for early voting, but Latino voters may be afraid to vote.

Oxnard is one community where there are concerns that recent federal claims casting doubt over California voter rolls will deter Latino voters from going to the polls.

"There's a lot of fear in the community," said Dave Rodriguez from the California chapter of The League of United Latin American Citizens. "This community in particular has been targeted by immigration raids very heavily. We're very concerned locally here that there'll be efforts to suppress the vote."

Rodriguez added that using a hard-fought-for vote is critical.

"We really encourage our community to vote. A lot of people before us fought very hard to make sure that Latinos could vote. It's very, very important. It may be the most important election of our lifetimes."