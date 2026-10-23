New affordable housing for families opens in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara has a huge need for affordable housing.

Rob Fredricks, the Executive Director and CEO of the Housing Association of the City of Santa Barbara, told KCLU, "It is a crushing need in Santa Barbara for affordable housing."

He added that the 48 new rental units, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom, are an investment in the community and give low-income families housing opportunities.

"I have so many families, individuals, and seniors on our waiting list now for housing. This development was specifically targeted to help families in need of affordable housing. We need more developments like Bella Vista to answer the call," he said.

The Bella Vista development is located at 200 North La Cumbre Road.