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New affordable housing for families opens in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 23, 2026 at 5:19 PM PDT
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) will celebrate the grand opening of Bella Vista, a new affordable housing development at 200 North La Cumbre Road, on Monday
HACSB
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) will celebrate the grand opening of Bella Vista, a new affordable housing development at 200 North La Cumbre Road, on Monday

It provides housing for 48 families with low- and very-low incomes.

Santa Barbara has a huge need for affordable housing.

Rob Fredricks, the Executive Director and CEO of the Housing Association of the City of Santa Barbara, told KCLU, "It is a crushing need in Santa Barbara for affordable housing."

He added that the 48 new rental units, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom, are an investment in the community and give low-income families housing opportunities.

"I have so many families, individuals, and seniors on our waiting list now for housing. This development was specifically targeted to help families in need of affordable housing. We need more developments like Bella Vista to answer the call," he said.

The Bella Vista development is located at 200 North La Cumbre Road.
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Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday