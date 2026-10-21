Montecito is helping residents with emergency preparedness

When a fire, earthquake, or other emergency strikes, don't waste precious minutes packing a bag.

"When we have an emergency incident going on, it is inevitable that it will be a stressful situation. So it will be difficult to make those critical decisions about what to take with you at that time," said Christina Atchison from the Montecito Fire Department.

Residents can pick up a free evacuation go-bag with essentials.

"It's a sturdy and functional bag that is prepacked with some basic emergency supplies. So some of those things include an emergency food bar, some glow sticks, a whistle, a survival blanket, N95 masks, safety goggles, and some heavy-duty work gloves," said Atchison.

She says she hopes other communities will follow suit.