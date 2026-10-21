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Montecito is helping residents with emergency preparedness

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:04 PM PDT
Montecito Fire
One community on the South Coast can pick up a free emergency go bag from their local fire station

Montecito Fire Department is supplying free emergency bags for residents

When a fire, earthquake, or other emergency strikes, don't waste precious minutes packing a bag.

"When we have an emergency incident going on, it is inevitable that it will be a stressful situation. So it will be difficult to make those critical decisions about what to take with you at that time," said Christina Atchison from the Montecito Fire Department.

Residents can pick up a free evacuation go-bag with essentials.

"It's a sturdy and functional bag that is prepacked with some basic emergency supplies. So some of those things include an emergency food bar, some glow sticks, a whistle, a survival blanket, N95 masks, safety goggles, and some heavy-duty work gloves," said Atchison.

She says she hopes other communities will follow suit.
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday