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New community food hub to help store recovered food in Thousand Oaks opens

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 19, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
There is increased cold storage

The new Adelante community food hub aims to reduce food waste in the city.

A new community food hub in Thousand Oaks will help store recovered food. The new Adelante community food hub aims to reduce food waste in the city.

"The California Legislature recognized the effect that rotting food has on the waste stream, and they took action through a bill and administration that is the responsibility of cities and counties," explained Betsy Connolly, the co-director of the food recovery hub for Adelante Comunidad Conejo.

She says the new hub provides safe storage, collection, and distribution of recovered food, and that's important when connecting families in need with recovered produce.

"We can store that produce in our walk-in cooler because we have that capacity," said Connolly.

"It doesn't matter how much food we recover from grocery stores and restaurants if people don't eat it. So really, it's built on trust."
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california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She's won LA Press Club's Southern California Audio Journalist of the Year Award four times, in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Since joining the station she's also been awarded with 12 Golden Mikes, 9 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity, Use of Sound & more.

Caroline started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, London's number one station 95.8 Capital FM, and Sky News — and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for 13 years and is a duel American and British citizen...and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday