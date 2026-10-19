New community food hub to help store recovered food in Thousand Oaks opens

A new community food hub in Thousand Oaks will help store recovered food. The new Adelante community food hub aims to reduce food waste in the city.

"The California Legislature recognized the effect that rotting food has on the waste stream, and they took action through a bill and administration that is the responsibility of cities and counties," explained Betsy Connolly, the co-director of the food recovery hub for Adelante Comunidad Conejo.

She says the new hub provides safe storage, collection, and distribution of recovered food, and that's important when connecting families in need with recovered produce.

"We can store that produce in our walk-in cooler because we have that capacity," said Connolly.

"It doesn't matter how much food we recover from grocery stores and restaurants if people don't eat it. So really, it's built on trust."