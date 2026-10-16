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California Coast News

National marathon series adds stop in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 16, 2026 at 11:08 AM PDT
Miguel Amutio
Miguel Amutio
/
Unsplash
Miguel Amutio

The Garmin Marathon Series will hold a three-day event in August 2027. It's expected to attract thousands of runners.

A national marathon series is coming to the South Coast, potentially bringing thousands of runners and millions in tourism dollars to the region. The Garmin Marathon Series will have a Ventura event in 2027.

It's the fourth location for the series, which is already in Toledo, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; and Durham, North Carolina

Visit Ventura President Marlyss Austor says it will bring thousands of people to the region, giving the local economy a big boost.

"Over a third of their participants come from over 100 miles away," said Austor. "In Durham, they had 6,000 runners, 7,200 booked hotel and motel room nights, and over $3.5 million in room revenue. It's an economic driver."

Garmin officials think Ventura will be a great fit for the series.

"We saw the active lifestyle community that's Ventura," said Garmin's Steve Lovell. He added that the weekend-long event will feature events ranging from walks to a full marathon with world-class runners.

"There is the marathon, the half-marathon, the 10K, plus the 5K. And we'll also have a two-day health and wellness expo."

The Garmin Marathon Series event will take place August 20 to 22, 2027. Garmin makes GPS-enabled devices, with smartwatches among its biggest sellers.
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california coast newscal coast newscity of venturatourism
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco