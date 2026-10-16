National marathon series adds stop in Ventura

A national marathon series is coming to the South Coast, potentially bringing thousands of runners and millions in tourism dollars to the region. The Garmin Marathon Series will have a Ventura event in 2027.

It's the fourth location for the series, which is already in Toledo, Ohio; Tucson, Arizona; and Durham, North Carolina

Visit Ventura President Marlyss Austor says it will bring thousands of people to the region, giving the local economy a big boost.

"Over a third of their participants come from over 100 miles away," said Austor. "In Durham, they had 6,000 runners, 7,200 booked hotel and motel room nights, and over $3.5 million in room revenue. It's an economic driver."

Garmin officials think Ventura will be a great fit for the series.

"We saw the active lifestyle community that's Ventura," said Garmin's Steve Lovell. He added that the weekend-long event will feature events ranging from walks to a full marathon with world-class runners.

"There is the marathon, the half-marathon, the 10K, plus the 5K. And we'll also have a two-day health and wellness expo."

The Garmin Marathon Series event will take place August 20 to 22, 2027. Garmin makes GPS-enabled devices, with smartwatches among its biggest sellers.