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California Coast News

New plan is being used to notify the public of Santa Monica Mountains closures during high fire danger

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 14, 2026 at 1:41 PM PDT
The 2018 Woolsey Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres of land in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, including more than 20,000 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The 2018 Woolsey Fire burned nearly 100,000 acres of land in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties, including more than 20,000 acres of land in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

The protocol is being used for the first time on Thursday and Friday, with Santa Ana winds prompting the closure of all mountain parks and trails.

Several public agencies have created a unified protocol to close parts of the Santa Monica Mountains during periods of high wildfire danger. They're using it for the first time this week because of the Red Flag Warning for parts of the region.

The National Park Service, California State Parks, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority are trying to simplify warnings for the public about the Santa Monica Mountains during high fire danger periods. It can be confusing because different agencies manage different parks that make up the National Recreation Area.

The new protocol is being used for the first time Thursday and Friday, and is being shared through news and social media. All Santa Monica Mountains parks will be closed to the public. Backcountry areas and trails will also be closed.

The actions are intended to reduce fire risk during the high fire danger expected for the next few days due to Santa Ana winds.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssanta monica mountains national recreation areawoolsey firesmmnraRed Flag Warning
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco