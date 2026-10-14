New plan is being used to notify the public of Santa Monica Mountains closures during high fire danger

Several public agencies have created a unified protocol to close parts of the Santa Monica Mountains during periods of high wildfire danger. They're using it for the first time this week because of the Red Flag Warning for parts of the region.

The National Park Service, California State Parks, the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy, and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority are trying to simplify warnings for the public about the Santa Monica Mountains during high fire danger periods. It can be confusing because different agencies manage different parks that make up the National Recreation Area.

The new protocol is being used for the first time Thursday and Friday, and is being shared through news and social media. All Santa Monica Mountains parks will be closed to the public. Backcountry areas and trails will also be closed.

The actions are intended to reduce fire risk during the high fire danger expected for the next few days due to Santa Ana winds.